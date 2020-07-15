Financial Survey: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus Fulton Financial (NYSE:FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fulton Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cullen/Frost Bankers 5 4 2 0 1.73

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $77.70, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Fulton Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 1.51 $226.34 million $1.39 6.99 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 2.86 $443.60 million $6.84 10.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 19.35% 8.73% 0.92% Cullen/Frost Bankers 23.89% 7.97% 0.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Fulton Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 194 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 131 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

