Financial Survey: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) versus Workiva (OTCMKTS:WK)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Workiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Workiva $297.89 million 8.46 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -55.13

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iveda Solutions and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 1 1 2 0 2.25

Workiva has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A Workiva -16.33% -85.23% -8.34%

Volatility & Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -4.58, suggesting that its stock price is 558% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workiva beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

