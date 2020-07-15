First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.73-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.73-1.83 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

