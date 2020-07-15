First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

