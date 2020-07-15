First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.95 Million

Brokerages expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $27.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $113.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $116.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.02 million, with estimates ranging from $111.17 million to $116.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $337.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 4,842.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

