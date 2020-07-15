First Republic Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,106 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,027% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

