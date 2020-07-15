FirstCash (FCFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

