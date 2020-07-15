Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 431200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FOCS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

