FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBT. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

CBT stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 18.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

