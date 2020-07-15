Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

GTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 699,685 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $9,040,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 5.5% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

