Generation Bio Co.’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) Quiet Period Set To End on July 22nd

Generation Bio’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 22nd. Generation Bio had issued 10,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $199,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.90.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

