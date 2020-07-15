Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) fell 6.3% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gevo traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60, 6,230,897 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 262% from the average session volume of 1,722,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

