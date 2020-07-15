Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE GTN opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 35.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,804 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Gray Television by 350.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 677,212 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 123.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 575,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 17.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

