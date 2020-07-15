Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 789,782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 621,384 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

