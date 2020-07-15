Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRBK. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

