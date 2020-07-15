Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,284 call options.

HBI stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after buying an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after buying an additional 379,993 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,139,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,563,000 after buying an additional 677,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

