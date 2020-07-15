Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

HCAP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 11,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,392.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,819 shares of company stock worth $119,001. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

