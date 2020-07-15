Head-To-Head Analysis: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) vs. Maxus Realty Trust (NASDAQ:MRTI)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Maxus Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -171.65% 13.44% 1.22% Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Maxus Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $693.00 million 10.48 $688.00 million $2.16 6.01 Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Maxus Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 9 0 2.64 Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus price target of $15.02, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Maxus Realty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was founded in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

