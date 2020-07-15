Head-To-Head Comparison: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) vs. First Western Financial (OTCMKTS:MYFW)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $27.30 million 1.70 $1.68 million N/A N/A First Western Financial $77.63 million 1.40 $8.01 million $1.16 11.84

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 8.68% 2.51% 0.39% First Western Financial 8.91% 7.41% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Peoples Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending. Deposit services include interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA) accounts. The Bank provides depository accounts to individuals; small and middle market businesses, and state, county and local government entities in its trade area at interest rates consistent with market conditions. It also offers a range of services, including wire transfer services, cash management and Internet banking.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

