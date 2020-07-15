Head to Head Contrast: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVE and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $25.41 million 11.64 $14.53 million N/A N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 8.85 $234.68 million $0.21 129.90

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 57.88% 18.06% 17.80% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 7.64% 2.58% 1.54%

Volatility and Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NVE and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 1 0 1 2.33

Summary

NVE beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

