Head-To-Head Review: CNFinance (CNF) & Its Competitors

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CNFinance to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -3.18% -12.06% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNFinance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 414 1213 1245 70 2.33

CNFinance presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.55%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.66 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.36 million 9.05

CNFinance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s peers have a beta of -0.79, indicating that their average share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNFinance beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

