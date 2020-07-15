Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post $139.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $144.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $605.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.60 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $615.64 million, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $625.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.