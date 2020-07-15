Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.