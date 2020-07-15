Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

HWM opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $578,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $61,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

