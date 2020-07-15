Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Head to Head Contrast

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Maxim Integrated Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $620.84 million 1.01 $10.73 million $0.95 28.82 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 8.06 $827.49 million $2.43 28.78

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ichor and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 3 0 2.11

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $32.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 1.79% 12.16% 4.93% Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86%

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Ichor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

