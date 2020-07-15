Insider Buying: Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Purchases 55 Shares of Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £443.30 ($545.53).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Christopher Samuel acquired 37 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £254.19 ($312.81).

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 796 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Alliance Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 7.57 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 875 ($10.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 695.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 727.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.49. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.18%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

