Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the typical volume of 520 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $422,596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $198.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $206.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

