Investors Buy High Volume of TEGNA Call Options (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,151 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,974% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. Cfra decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TEGNA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

