Iqvia (IQV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iqvia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQV stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

