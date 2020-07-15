Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Horiba Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horiba in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

HRIBF stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Horiba has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

