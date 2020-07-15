JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Insider Sian Hansen Purchases 11,826 Shares

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Sian Hansen bought 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.84 ($12,224.76).

LON:MATE opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.56.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.