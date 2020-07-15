Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.05.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

