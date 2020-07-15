Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €604.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €604.00 ($678.65) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($629.21) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €580.00 ($651.69) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($606.74) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($606.74) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €552.00 ($620.22).

EPA KER opened at €511.90 ($575.17) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €493.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €504.07. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

