Kimberly Clark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 1,895 call options.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

