KKR & Co Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

