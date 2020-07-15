Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,714. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.