Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.76, approximately 931,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,090,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Specifically, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 232,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of -0.02.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

