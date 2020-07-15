Legend Biotech Corporation’s (NYSE:BNR) Quiet Period Will End on July 22nd

Legend Biotech’s (NYSE:BNR) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 22nd. Legend Biotech had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $222,750,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. During Legend Biotech’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.40.

About Legend Biotech

