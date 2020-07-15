Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOB stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.52 million, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOB. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

