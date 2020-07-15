Meritage Homes (MTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTH opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

