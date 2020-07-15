Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $314.00 to $337.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Msci traded as high as $380.62 and last traded at $363.87, with a volume of 441179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $370.95.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

