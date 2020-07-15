NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $16.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.66 million and the highest is $18.78 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $30.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $112.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $120.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.84 million, with estimates ranging from $148.95 million to $155.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NSTG opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.29. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $95,094.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,400. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,727 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,777.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 497,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 286,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 272,817 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

