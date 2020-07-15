Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

