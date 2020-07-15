NetGear (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetGear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NTGR opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $709.00 million, a PE ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,336.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $520,428. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.