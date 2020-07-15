NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $8.15. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. NextCure shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 3,017,871 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1,564.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

