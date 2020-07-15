Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Trust stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.61.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

