Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider David Ritchie Ferguson Buys 103 Shares of Stock

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 103 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £151.41 ($186.33).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 97 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($183.83).

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 111 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($185.77).

Shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.64. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of $98.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.72.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.