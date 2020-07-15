NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $475.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $431.69 and last traded at $402.09, with a volume of 11426800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $402.09.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $7,870,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

