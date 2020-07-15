Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Orange in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Orange alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.