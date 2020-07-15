Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,322 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight Capital downgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

